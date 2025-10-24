What to Expect from Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Earnings

Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Biomarin Pharmaceutical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

Anticipation surrounds Biomarin Pharmaceutical's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.51, which was followed by a 2.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Biomarin Pharmaceutical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.71 0.74 0.52 EPS Actual 1.44 1.13 0.92 0.91 Price Change % 3.00 -1.00 5.00 -5.00

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Share Price Analysis

Shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical were trading at $54.55 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Biomarin Pharmaceutical

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Biomarin Pharmaceutical.

Analysts have given Biomarin Pharmaceutical a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $99.75, indicating a potential 82.86% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Moderna, Exelixis and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Moderna, with an average 1-year price target of $28.5, suggesting a potential 47.75% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Exelixis, with an average 1-year price target of $44.27, suggesting a potential 18.85% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $74.32, suggesting a potential 36.24% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Moderna, Exelixis and Ionis Pharmaceuticals are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BioMarin Pharmaceutical Buy 15.92% $675.32M 4.07% Moderna Neutral -38.01% $18M -8.48% Exelixis Neutral -10.82% $548.79M 8.88% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Buy 100.69% $447.90M 22.31%

Key Takeaway:

Biomarin Pharmaceutical ranks highest in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks lowest in Return on Equity. Overall, Biomarin Pharmaceutical is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Discovering Biomarin Pharmaceutical: A Closer Look

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare genetic diseases. BioMarin specializes in enzyme replacement therapies, gene therapies, and other advanced treatments designed to address complex genetic disorders. The company has eight approved therapies for conditions including achondroplasia, phenylketonuria, hemophilia, and mucopolysaccharidosis. BioMarin has an expanding, yet relatively early-stage, pipeline of treatments in development across skeletal conditions and enzyme therapies.

Key Indicators: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biomarin Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biomarin Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

