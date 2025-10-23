Preview: Flagstar Financial's Earnings

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Flagstar Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Investors in Flagstar Financial are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flagstar Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.28 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.23 -0.34 -0.79 Price Change % -5.00 4.00 7.00 0.00

Flagstar Financial Share Price Analysis

Shares of Flagstar Financial were trading at $11.5 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

