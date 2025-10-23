October 23, 2025 10:06 AM 1 min read

Preview: Flagstar Financial's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Flagstar Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Investors in Flagstar Financial are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flagstar Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.28 -0.55
EPS Actual -0.14 -0.23 -0.34 -0.79
Price Change % -5.00 4.00 7.00 0.00

Flagstar Financial Share Price Analysis

Shares of Flagstar Financial were trading at $11.5 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Flagstar Financial visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FLG Logo
FLGFlagstar Bank NA
$11.41-0.74%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved