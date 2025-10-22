Insights into Ryder System's Upcoming Earnings

Ryder System (NYSE:R) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ryder System to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.55.

Ryder System bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.09% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ryder System's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.13 2.39 3.37 3.42 EPS Actual 3.32 2.46 3.45 3.44 Price Change % 3.00 3.00 -1.00 1.00

Tracking Ryder System's Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System were trading at $185.18 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Ryder System

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ryder System.

Analysts have given Ryder System a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $201.8, indicating a potential 8.98% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Knight-Swift, TFI International and Saia, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Knight-Swift, with an average 1-year price target of $50.69, suggesting a potential 72.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for TFI International, with an average 1-year price target of $108.38, suggesting a potential 41.47% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Saia, with an average 1-year price target of $352.78, suggesting a potential 90.51% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Knight-Swift, TFI International and Saia, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ryder System Outperform -0.44% $660M 4.31% Knight-Swift Neutral 0.83% $259.12M 0.48% TFI International Neutral -10.02% $265.95M 3.70% Saia Outperform -0.74% $144.26M 2.98%

Key Takeaway:

Ryder System ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Ryder System

Ryder System Inc operates in three business segments: (1) Fleet Management Solutions which provides full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers; (2) Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides integrated logistics solutions, including distribution management, dedicated transportation, transportation management, brokerage, e-commerce, last mile, and professional services; and (3) Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides turnkey transportation solutions in the U.S., including dedicated vehicles, professional drivers, management, and administrative support.

A Deep Dive into Ryder System's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ryder System's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.44%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ryder System's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ryder System's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ryder System's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.8%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.84, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

