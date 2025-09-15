September 15, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Exploring Ispire Technology's Earnings Expectations

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Ispire Technology ISPR will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ispire Technology to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

The market awaits Ispire Technology's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.11, leading to a 1.7% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ispire Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.07 -0.06 -0.09
EPS Actual -0.19 -0.14 -0.10 -0.03
Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Ispire Technology's Stock

Shares of Ispire Technology were trading at $3.27 as of September 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Ispire Technology visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ISPR Logo
ISPRIspire Technology Inc
$3.300.92%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
8.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved