Exploring Ispire Technology's Earnings Expectations

Ispire Technology ISPR will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ispire Technology to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

The market awaits Ispire Technology's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.11, leading to a 1.7% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ispire Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.07 -0.06 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.14 -0.10 -0.03 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Ispire Technology's Stock

Shares of Ispire Technology were trading at $3.27 as of September 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

