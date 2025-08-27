August 27, 2025 12:02 PM 1 min read

Lucky Strike's Earnings Outlook

Lucky Strike LUCK will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Lucky Strike to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Lucky Strike bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 5.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lucky Strike's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.09 -0.17 -0.02
EPS Actual 0.07 0.16 0.13 -0.43
Price Change % 6.0% 3.0% 12.0% 7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of Lucky Strike's Stock

Shares of Lucky Strike were trading at $10.56 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Lucky Strike visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
