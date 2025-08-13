August 13, 2025 3:03 PM 1 min read

Digi Power X's Earnings Outlook

Digi Power X DGXX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Digi Power X will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.35.

Investors in Digi Power X are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.37 in the last quarter, leading to a 18.12% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Digi Power X's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.15 -0.13 -0.22
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.01 -0.21 -0.16
Price Change % 18.0% -5.0% 4.0% -4.0%

Performance of Digi Power X Shares

Shares of Digi Power X were trading at $2.74 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 125.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
