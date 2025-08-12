What to Expect from Stardust Power's Earnings

Stardust Power SDST will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Stardust Power to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

The market awaits Stardust Power's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.4% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Stardust Power's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.07 -0.04 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.21 -0.22 -0.24 Price Change % -10.0% -28.000000000000004% -3.0% -5.0%

Performance of Stardust Power Shares

Shares of Stardust Power were trading at $0.4013 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 96.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Stardust Power visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.