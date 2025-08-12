August 12, 2025 1:01 PM 1 min read

What to Expect from Stardust Power's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Stardust Power SDST will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Stardust Power to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

The market awaits Stardust Power's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.4% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Stardust Power's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.07 -0.04 -0.02
EPS Actual -0.07 -0.21 -0.22 -0.24
Price Change % -10.0% -28.000000000000004% -3.0% -5.0%

Performance of Stardust Power Shares

Shares of Stardust Power were trading at $0.4013 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 96.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Stardust Power visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SDST Logo
SDSTStardust Power Inc
$0.3774-5.96%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.99
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved