What's Next: Taysha Gene Therapies's Earnings Preview

Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

The market awaits Taysha Gene Therapies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 5.47% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Taysha Gene Therapies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.08 -0.09 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.07 -0.10 -0.09 Price Change % 5.0% -2.0% 3.0% 12.0%

Market Performance of Taysha Gene Therapies's Stock

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies were trading at $2.72 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Taysha Gene Therapies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Taysha Gene Therapies.

The consensus rating for Taysha Gene Therapies is Buy, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $8.38 implies a potential 208.09% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CareDx, Geron and Day One Biopharmaceutical, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CareDx, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 635.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Geron, with an average 1-year price target of $1.0, suggesting a potential 63.24% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Day One Biopharmaceutical, with an average 1-year price target of $20.5, suggesting a potential 653.68% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for CareDx, Geron and Day One Biopharmaceutical, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Iovance Biotherapeutics Buy 92.73% $3.29M -15.23% CareDx Buy -6.06% $58.02M -2.42% Geron Sell 5459.64% $47.85M -6.21% Day One Biopharmaceutical Buy 313.92% $30.14M -6.45%

Key Takeaway:

Taysha Gene Therapies ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Taysha Gene Therapies shows strong revenue growth and gross profit performance compared to its peers, but needs improvement in generating returns for its shareholders.

Discovering Taysha Gene Therapies: A Closer Look

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. Its product pipeline includes, TSHA-102 which is a is a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation for Rett syndrome.

Taysha Gene Therapies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Taysha Gene Therapies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -32.51%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Taysha Gene Therapies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -935.23%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -34.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -14.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Taysha Gene Therapies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.11. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

