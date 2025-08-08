Assertio Holdings Earnings Preview

Assertio Holdings ASRT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Assertio Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Assertio Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.09% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Assertio Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.04 -0.05 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.03 0.03 0.02 Price Change % -1.0% -7.000000000000001% -8.0% -12.0%

Tracking Assertio Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Assertio Holdings were trading at $0.7241 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

