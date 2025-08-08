A Glimpse of Synchronoss Technologies's Earnings Potential

Synchronoss Technologies SNCR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

The market awaits Synchronoss Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.58, leading to a 20.35% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Synchronoss Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.09 0.32 0.06 EPS Actual -0.30 0.94 -0.26 0.48 Price Change % -20.0% 40.0% -11.0% -4.0%

Performance of Synchronoss Technologies Shares

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies were trading at $7.57 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

