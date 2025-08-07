Insights Ahead: Strawberry Fields REIT's Quarterly Earnings

Strawberry Fields REIT STRW is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Strawberry Fields REIT will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Strawberry Fields REIT bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Strawberry Fields REIT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 1.38 1.57 2.05 2.25 Price Change % 0.0% 5.0% -0.0% 12.0%

Tracking Strawberry Fields REIT's Stock Performance

Shares of Strawberry Fields REIT were trading at $10.05 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Strawberry Fields REIT

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Strawberry Fields REIT.

The consensus rating for Strawberry Fields REIT is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $10.65, there's a potential 5.97% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Community Healthcare, LTC Properties and Medical Properties Trust, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Community Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $17.5, suggesting a potential 74.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for LTC Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $39.5, suggesting a potential 293.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Medical Properties Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $4.5, suggesting a potential 55.22% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Community Healthcare, LTC Properties and Medical Properties Trust, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Strawberry Fields REIT Neutral 34.13% $33.53M 8.38% Community Healthcare Neutral 5.70% $23.50M -2.96% LTC Properties Neutral 20.20% $48.03M 1.56% Medical Properties Trust Neutral 7.40% $216.76M -2.05%

Key Takeaway:

Strawberry Fields REIT ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. The company is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT Inc is a self-managed and self-administered company that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and triple-net leasing of skilled nursing facilities and other post-acute healthcare properties.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Strawberry Fields REIT

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Strawberry Fields REIT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 34.13% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.24%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Strawberry Fields REIT's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Strawberry Fields REIT's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Strawberry Fields REIT's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 36.37. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Strawberry Fields REIT visit their earnings calendar on our site.

