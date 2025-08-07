What's Next: Surmodics's Earnings Preview

Surmodics SRDX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Surmodics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20.

Investors in Surmodics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Surmodics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.12 -0.29 -0.33 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.04 -0.13 -0.27 Price Change % -1.0% -4.0% -0.0% -0.0%

Tracking Surmodics's Stock Performance

Shares of Surmodics were trading at $35.03 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.