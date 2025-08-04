Talkspace's Earnings Outlook

Talkspace TALK will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Talkspace to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Talkspace bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 3.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Talkspace's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0 0.01 0 0 EPS Actual 0 0.01 0.01 0 Price Change % -3.0% -9.0% -0.0% -3.0%

Tracking Talkspace's Stock Performance

Shares of Talkspace were trading at $2.31 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.