What's Next: Viper Energy's Earnings Preview

Viper Energy VNOM will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Viper Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Anticipation surrounds Viper Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 3.48% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Viper Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.43 0.47 0.57 EPS Actual 0.54 0.42 0.49 0.61 Price Change % -3.0% -5.0% -1.0% 10.0%

Performance of Viper Energy Shares

Shares of Viper Energy were trading at $37.66 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Viper Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Viper Energy.

The consensus rating for Viper Energy is Outperform, based on 15 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $54.87, there's a potential 45.7% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Comstock Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas and California Resources, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Comstock Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $23.14, suggesting a potential 38.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Magnolia Oil & Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $24.8, suggesting a potential 34.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for California Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $54.89, suggesting a potential 45.75% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Comstock Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas and California Resources, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Viper Energy Outperform 19.51% $161M 3.44% Comstock Resources Neutral -8.30% $139.40M 5.72% Magnolia Oil & Gas Neutral -8.94% $182.42M 4.03% California Resources Outperform 73.75% $393M 3.26%

Key Takeaway:

Viper Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with a strong 19.51%. It is in the middle for Gross Profit at $161M. Viper Energy is at the bottom for Return on Equity at 3.44%.

Delving into Viper Energy's Background

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

Understanding the Numbers: Viper Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Viper Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viper Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viper Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Viper Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

