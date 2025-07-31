Earnings Preview: Interface

Interface TILE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Interface will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Investors in Interface are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Interface's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.29 0.34 0.28 EPS Actual 0.25 0.34 0.48 0.40 Price Change % 2.0% 5.0% 33.0% 5.0%

Performance of Interface Shares

Shares of Interface were trading at $20.64 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Interface

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Interface.

Interface has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $30.0, the consensus suggests a potential 45.35% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ACCO Brands, HNI and MSA Safety, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ACCO Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 70.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for HNI, with an average 1-year price target of $70.0, suggesting a potential 239.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MSA Safety, with an average 1-year price target of $189.33, suggesting a potential 817.3% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for ACCO Brands, HNI and MSA Safety, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Interface Outperform 2.65% $110.96M 2.59% ACCO Brands Outperform -11.56% $99.60M -2.18% HNI Buy 6.96% $286.20M 5.97% MSA Safety Buy 1.94% $193.40M 5.12%

Key Takeaway:

Interface is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with some companies showing positive growth and others experiencing a decline. In terms of gross profit, Interface ranks at the top, indicating strong profitability compared to its peers. However, its return on equity is lower than some peers, suggesting potential room for improvement in utilizing shareholder equity effectively.

All You Need to Know About Interface

Interface Inc is engaged in the design, production, and sale of carpet tiles. It also provides Luxury Vinyl tiles and rubber flooring. The company mainly targets corporate and noncorporate office markets, including government, education, healthcare, hospitality, and retailers. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It has two operating and reportable segments- namely Americas (AMS) and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (collectively EAAA). Key revenue is generated from AMS segment.

Interface: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Interface displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Interface's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Interface's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.59% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Interface's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, Interface faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

