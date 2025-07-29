A Look at Everest Group's Upcoming Earnings Report

Everest Group EG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect Everest Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $14.95.
Anticipation surrounds Everest Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Overview of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company missed EPS by $1.17, which was followed by a 5.98% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Everest Group's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|7.62
|-17.42
|11.91
|16.59
|EPS Actual
|6.45
|-18.39
|14.62
|16.85
|Price Change %
|-6.0%
|-1.0%
|-6.0%
|-6.0%
Stock Performance
Shares of Everest Group were trading at $331.35 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
