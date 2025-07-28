NEXTracker's Earnings: A Preview

NEXTracker NXT will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate NEXTracker to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98.

NEXTracker bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 11.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NEXTracker's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.98 0.59 0.60 0.65 EPS Actual 1.29 1.03 0.97 0.93 Price Change % 12.0% 24.0% 25.0% -10.0%

Tracking NEXTracker's Stock Performance

Shares of NEXTracker were trading at $64.53 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

