June 11, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For June 11, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Victoria's Secret VSCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• SailPoint SAIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $225.16 million.

• Vera Bradley VRA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $53.48 million.

• Cognyte Software CGNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $94.22 million.

• J.Jill JILL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $156.77 million.

• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund DOL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Chewy CHWY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Oxford Industries OXM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $384.77 million.

• Oracle ORCL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $15.58 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CGNT Logo
CGNTCognyte Software Ltd
$11.201.73%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.51
Growth
14.52
Quality
Not Available
Value
48.89
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CHWY Logo
CHWYChewy Inc
$45.56-0.50%
DOL Logo
DOLWisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund
$57.50-4.15%
JILL Logo
JILLJ.Jill Inc
$17.624.63%
ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$177.40-0.05%
OXM Logo
OXMOxford Industries Inc
$54.74-%
SAIL Logo
SAILSailPoint Inc
$19.851.02%
VRA Logo
VRAVera Bradley Inc
$2.516.81%
VSCO Logo
VSCOVictoria's Secret & Co
$22.20-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved