Earnings Scheduled For June 11, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Victoria's Secret VSCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• SailPoint SAIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $225.16 million.

• Vera Bradley VRA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $53.48 million.

• Cognyte Software CGNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $94.22 million.

• J.Jill JILL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $156.77 million.

• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund DOL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Chewy CHWY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Oxford Industries OXM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $384.77 million.

• Oracle ORCL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $15.58 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.