Preview: ACCESS Newswire's Earnings

ACCESS Newswire ACCS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ACCESS Newswire will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Investors in ACCESS Newswire are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 3.14% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ACCESS Newswire's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.23 0.20 0.21 0.29
EPS Actual 0.21 0.17 0.22 0.08
Price Change % -3.0% -5.0% 3.0% -17.0%

Tracking ACCESS Newswire's Stock Performance

Shares of ACCESS Newswire were trading at $8.9 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for ACCESS Newswire visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACCS Logo
ACCSACCESS Newswire Inc
$8.40-5.62%

Overview
