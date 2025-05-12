Earnings Outlook For On Holding

On Holding ONON will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate On Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

The announcement from On Holding is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.20, leading to a 3.65% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at On Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.23 0.18 0.16 EPS Actual 0.38 0.17 0.15 0.38 Price Change % 4.0% 0.0% -2.0% 0.0%

Tracking On Holding's Stock Performance

Shares of On Holding were trading at $49.42 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

