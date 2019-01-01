On Holding (NYSE:ONON), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 17
EPS
$0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$255.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$235.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of On Holding using advanced sorting and filters.
On Holding Questions & Answers
When is On Holding (NYSE:ONON) reporting earnings?
On Holding (ONON) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for On Holding (NYSE:ONON)?
The Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were On Holding’s (NYSE:ONON) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $237.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
