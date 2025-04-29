April 29, 2025 3:03 PM 1 min read

Pulmonx's Earnings Outlook

Pulmonx LUNG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Pulmonx will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.40.

Pulmonx bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 32.23% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Pulmonx's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.45 -0.42 -0.46
EPS Actual -0.33 -0.36 -0.39 -0.36
Price Change % 32.0% -8.0% -6.0% 22.0%

Market Performance of Pulmonx's Stock

Shares of Pulmonx were trading at $5.19 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

LUNG Logo
LUNGPulmonx Corp
$5.322.50%

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
24.95
Growth
68.28
Quality
-
Value
65.60
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
