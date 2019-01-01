Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pulmonx missed estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.37.
Revenue was up $1.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pulmonx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.37
|0.39
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.35
|-0.28
|-0.34
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|14.24M
|13.18M
|10.51M
|8.14M
|Revenue Actual
|13.71M
|13.26M
|12.20M
|9.24M
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.37
|0.39
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.35
|-0.28
|-0.34
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|14.24M
|13.18M
|10.51M
|8.14M
|Revenue Actual
|13.71M
|13.26M
|12.20M
|9.24M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Pulmonx using advanced sorting and filters.
Pulmonx Questions & Answers
Pulmonx (LUNG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-1.37, which beat the estimate of $-4.32.
The Actual Revenue was $10.6M, which beat the estimate of $8.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.