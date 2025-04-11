April 11, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For April 11, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Innventure INV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $450 thousand.

• Morgan Stanley MS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $16.57 billion.

• JPMorgan Chase JPM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share on revenue of $44.11 billion.

• Fastenal FAST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Wells Fargo WFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $20.74 billion.

• Bank of New York Mellon BK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion.

• BlackRock BLK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $11.14 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Children's Place PLCE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $374.07 million.

• Beam Glb BEEM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $12.45 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BEEM Logo
BEEMBeam Global
$1.711.18%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.12
Growth
69.70
Quality
-
Value
79.41
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BK Logo
BKBank of New York Mellon Corp
$75.72-1.16%
BLK Logo
BLKBlackRock Inc
$860.000.14%
FAST Logo
FASTFastenal Co
$75.55-0.32%
INV Logo
INVInnventure Inc
$3.864.89%
JPM Logo
JPMJPMorgan Chase & Co
$228.900.79%
MS Logo
MSMorgan Stanley
$106.600.02%
PLCE Logo
PLCEChildren's Place Inc
$7.05-0.42%
WFC Logo
WFCWells Fargo & Co
$63.00-0.17%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved