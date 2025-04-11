Earnings Scheduled For April 11, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Innventure INV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $450 thousand.
• Morgan Stanley MS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $16.57 billion.
• JPMorgan Chase JPM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share on revenue of $44.11 billion.
• Fastenal FAST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
• Wells Fargo WFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $20.74 billion.
• Bank of New York Mellon BK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion.
• BlackRock BLK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $11.14 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Children's Place PLCE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $374.07 million.
• Beam Glb BEEM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $12.45 million.
