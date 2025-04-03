Earnings Scheduled For April 3, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Lindsay LNN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $167.04 million.
• MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $899.59 million.
• Lamb Weston Hldgs LW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
• Conagra Brands CAG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.
• Acuity AYI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.61 per share on revenue of $950.32 million.
• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund DOL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• CXApp CXAI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.
• Lifecore Biomedical LFCR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Exxon Mobil XOM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $84.63 billion.
• Simulations Plus SLP is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Guess GES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $920.92 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.