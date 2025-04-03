April 3, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For April 3, 2025

by Benzinga Insights
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lindsay LNN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $167.04 million.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $899.59 million.

• Lamb Weston Hldgs LW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Conagra Brands CAG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• Acuity AYI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.61 per share on revenue of $950.32 million.

• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund DOL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• CXApp CXAI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• Lifecore Biomedical LFCR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Exxon Mobil XOM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $84.63 billion.

• Simulations Plus SLP is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Guess GES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $920.92 million.

AYI Logo
AYIAcuity Inc
$266.40-%

CAG Logo
CAGConagra Brands Inc
$25.75-2.39%
CXAI Logo
CXAICXApp Inc
$0.8255-2.32%
DOL Logo
DOLWisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund
$55.27-0.23%
GES Logo
GESGuess? Inc
$11.01-3.25%
LFCR Logo
LFCRLifecore Biomedical Inc
$7.19-0.14%
LNN Logo
LNNLindsay Corp
$130.500.04%
LW Logo
LWLamb Weston Holdings Inc
$53.01-2.11%
MSM Logo
MSMMSC Industrial Direct Co Inc
$79.28-%
SLP Logo
SLPSimulations Plus Inc
$24.44-1.33%
XOM Logo
XOMExxon Mobil Corp
$116.03-2.22%
