Earnings Scheduled For April 3, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lindsay LNN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $167.04 million.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $899.59 million.

• Lamb Weston Hldgs LW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Conagra Brands CAG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• Acuity AYI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.61 per share on revenue of $950.32 million.

• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund DOL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• CXApp CXAI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• Lifecore Biomedical LFCR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Exxon Mobil XOM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $84.63 billion.

• Simulations Plus SLP is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Guess GES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $920.92 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.