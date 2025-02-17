Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Tennant TNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $323.27 million.
• UFP Industries UFPI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
• Noble Corp NE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $874.53 million.
• Otter Tail OTTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $314.75 million.
• Transocean RIG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $962.85 million.
• BHP Group BHP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Huntsman HUN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
• JELD-WEN Holding JELD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $862.41 million.
