Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Tennant TNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $323.27 million.

• UFP Industries UFPI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Noble Corp NE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $874.53 million.

• Otter Tail OTTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $314.75 million.

• Transocean RIG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $962.85 million.

• BHP Group BHP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Huntsman HUN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• JELD-WEN Holding JELD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $862.41 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.