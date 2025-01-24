Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock Q1 Earnings Assessment

Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock MOG released its Q1 earnings on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.7.
Revenue was up $53.00 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.39, leading to a 3.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.77
|1.75
|1.70
|1.46
|EPS Actual
|2.16
|1.91
|2.19
|1.53
|Revenue Estimate
|882.35M
|884.69M
|873.58M
|820.04M
|Revenue Actual
|917.27M
|904.74M
|930.30M
|857.00M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock management provided guidance for Q2 2025, expecting earnings between $1.65 and $1.85 per share.
