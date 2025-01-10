Earnings Scheduled For January 10, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Constellation Brands STZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
• E2open Parent Holdings ETWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $161.00 million.
• Neogen NEOG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $226.65 million.
• Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $37.20 billion.
• Tilray Brands TLRY is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• TD Synnex SNX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $15.30 billion.
• Delta Air Lines DAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $14.64 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• WD-40 WDFC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $147.44 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
