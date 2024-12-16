Earnings Scheduled For December 16, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Zedge ZDGE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.28 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Quipt Home Medical QIPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $65.75 million.

• Streamline Health Solns STRM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $5.31 million.

• Red Cat Hldgs RCAT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $4.13 million.

• Mitek Systems MITK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $41.30 million.

• RCI Hospitality Hldgs RICK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $72.98 million.

• Ark Restaurants ARKR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Mama`s Creations MAMA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $30.05 million.

• Compass Minerals Intl CMP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $208.68 million.

• Ocean Power Techs OPTT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

