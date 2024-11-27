Earnings Scheduled For November 27, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $49.81 million.

• CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $730 thousand.

• QuantaSing Group QSG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $134.60 million.

• Frontline FRO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $361.42 million.

• Golden Ocean Group GOGL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $196.25 million.

• 111 YI is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Arbe Robotics ARBE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $450 thousand.

• X Financial XYF is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BOS Better Online Solns BOSC is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

