Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sigma Lithium SGML is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $72.08 million.

• Trinity Biotech TRIB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $16.50 million.

• Digihost Technology DGHI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $9.90 million.

• Aegon AEG is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bio-Path Hldgs BPTH is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• WiSA Technologies WISA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• AIM ImmunoTech AIM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $20 thousand.

• Nexxen International NEXN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $87.84 million.

• RLX Technology RLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $105.08 million.

• Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $33.95 billion.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $746.54 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Neurogene NGNE is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

