Earnings Scheduled For April 10, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Delta Air Lines DAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $12.55 billion.
• Altamira Therapeutics CYTO is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2023.
• Target Hospitality TH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.10 million.
• Theratechnologies THTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.10 million.
• Root ROOT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $114.70 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Rent the Runway RENT is projected to report quarterly loss at $6.25 per share on revenue of $74.17 million.
• Richardson Electronics RELL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $56.00 million.
• Pure Cycle PCYO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Lakeland Industries LAKE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $32.50 million.
