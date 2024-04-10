Earnings Scheduled For April 10, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Delta Air Lines DAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $12.55 billion.

• Altamira Therapeutics CYTO is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2023.

• Target Hospitality TH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.10 million.

• Theratechnologies THTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.10 million.

• Root ROOT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $114.70 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Rent the Runway RENT is projected to report quarterly loss at $6.25 per share on revenue of $74.17 million.

• Richardson Electronics RELL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $56.00 million.

• Pure Cycle PCYO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lakeland Industries LAKE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $32.50 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.