Demystifying eBay: Insights From 18 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 18 analysts have evaluated eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 9 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated eBay and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $97.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.45% from the previous average price target of $87.82.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of eBay among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $98.00 $96.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Hold $92.00 $86.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Neutral $95.00 $100.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $93.00 $90.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $92.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $96.00 $89.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $102.00 $95.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $115.00 $95.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $100.00 $87.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $89.00 $75.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $115.00 - Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $102.00 $89.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $84.00 $80.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Underperform $65.00 $60.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Market Perform $95.00 $85.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $89.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to eBay. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of eBay compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of eBay's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of eBay's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About eBay

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $75 billion in 2024 gross merchandise volume, rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. It generates sales from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2024. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

eBay's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining eBay's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.47% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: eBay's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): eBay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): eBay's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, eBay faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.