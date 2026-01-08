4 Analysts Assess Trinet Group: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Trinet Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $63.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. This current average represents a 8.86% decrease from the previous average price target of $69.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Trinet Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Levine TD Cowen Lowers Hold $64.00 $65.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Announces Hold $62.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $65.00 $75.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Neutral $63.00 $69.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Trinet Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Trinet Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Trinet Group

Trinet Group Inc outsourced payroll and human capital management solutions for small and midsize businesses via a professional employer organization model. Under the PEO model, TriNet enters a co-employment arrangement and acts as the employer of record for administrative and regulatory purposes for clients' employees, known as worksite employees. Clients leverage the scale and expertise of TriNet to access competitive employee benefits, share employment risk liability, access compliance support, and outsource mission-critical day-to-day HR functions such as payroll and tax administration. Following the acquisition of Zenefits and Clarus R+D in 2022, TriNet derives the minority of its revenue from self-service HCM software and R&D tax credit services.

Trinet Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Trinet Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.6% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Trinet Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trinet Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 31.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Trinet Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.57, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

