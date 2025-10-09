Where RenaissanceRe Holdings Stands With Analysts

Ratings for RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $278.5, a high estimate of $303.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.9% from the previous average price target of $265.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of RenaissanceRe Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Announces Neutral $303.00 - Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $272.00 $265.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $278.00 $269.00 Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Announces Buy $288.00 - Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $265.00 $250.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $269.00 $268.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $273.00 $256.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $280.00 $285.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to RenaissanceRe Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of RenaissanceRe Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of RenaissanceRe Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know RenaissanceRe Holdings Better

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd provides reinsurance and insurance solutions and related services. The company's core products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance. Revenue is derived from three sources: net premiums earned from the insurance and insurance products sold; net investment income from the investment of capital funds and cash; and other income from the company's joint ventures, advisory services, and other items. The reportable segments of the company are the Property segment which includes catastrophe and other property reinsurance, and the Casualty and Specialty segment which is comprised of casualty and specialty reinsurance. It derives a majority of its revenue from the Casualty and specialty segment.

Breaking Down RenaissanceRe Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: RenaissanceRe Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.52%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): RenaissanceRe Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): RenaissanceRe Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

