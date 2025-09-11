Demystifying Netstreit: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Netstreit NTST over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Netstreit and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $20.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Observing a 10.25% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $18.14.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Netstreit by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Outperform $20.00 $17.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $20.00 $18.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Netstreit. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Netstreit compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Netstreit's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Netstreit's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Netstreit

Netstreit Corp is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The company acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant, retail commercial real estate subject to long-term net leases with high-credit quality tenants across the United States. It focuses on tenants in industries where a physical location is critical to the generation of sales and profits, with a focus on necessity goods and essential services in the retail sector, including home improvement, auto parts, drug stores and pharmacies, general retail, grocers, convenience stores, discount stores, and quick-service restaurants. Majorily operates in U.S. States and Other counties, and derives maximum of revenue from USA.

Financial Insights: Netstreit

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Netstreit's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Netstreit's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Netstreit's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Netstreit's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Netstreit's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

