29 Analysts Assess Micron Technology: What You Need To Know

29 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Micron Technology MU over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 15 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 8 13 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Micron Technology, revealing an average target of $156.1, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $134.23, the current average has increased by 16.29%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Micron Technology by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sanjeev Rana CLSA Announces Outperform $155.00 - Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $185.00 $165.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $150.00 - James Sheehan Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $130.00 - Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $200.00 $163.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $160.00 $150.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $165.00 $120.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $150.00 $120.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $160.00 $135.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $150.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $155.00 $120.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $98.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $165.00 $150.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $155.00 $145.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $140.00 $95.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $140.00 $84.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $165.00 $135.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $150.00 $120.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $200.00 $172.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $172.00 $172.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $150.00 $130.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $150.00 $130.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $110.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $130.00 $124.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $92.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Micron Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Micron Technology compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Micron Technology's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Micron Technology's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Micron Technology's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Micron Technology showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 36.56% as of 31 May, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Micron Technology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Micron Technology adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

