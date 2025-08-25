A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Quest Diagnostics Through 5 Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Quest Diagnostics DGX, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Quest Diagnostics, revealing an average target of $183.8, a high estimate of $194.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.68% increase from the previous average price target of $179.00.

The standing of Quest Diagnostics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Coldwell Baird Maintains Neutral $194.00 $194.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $180.00 $175.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $192.00 $190.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $178.00 $160.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $175.00 $176.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Quest Diagnostics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Quest Diagnostics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Quest Diagnostics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Quest Diagnostics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the US. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of roughly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a much smaller diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk-assessment services, and information technology solutions.

Financial Milestones: Quest Diagnostics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Quest Diagnostics's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Quest Diagnostics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.18% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quest Diagnostics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quest Diagnostics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Quest Diagnostics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

