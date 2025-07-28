4 Analysts Have This To Say About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser WY has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.25, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. A decline of 6.02% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Weyerhaeuser among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $29.00 $30.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $35.00 $36.00 Hong Zhang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $31.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Weyerhaeuser. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Weyerhaeuser compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Weyerhaeuser's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Weyerhaeuser's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Weyerhaeuser: A Closer Look

Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.

Weyerhaeuser: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Weyerhaeuser displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.62%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weyerhaeuser's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weyerhaeuser's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.54.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

