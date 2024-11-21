Breaking Down Ulta Beauty: 31 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 31 analysts have shared their insights on Ulta Beauty ULTA, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 10 11 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 5 0 0 3M Ago 7 6 6 1 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $412.39, a high estimate of $505.00, and a low estimate of $300.00. Experiencing a 8.71% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $451.72.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Ulta Beauty among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $472.00 $450.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Hold $380.00 $390.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $395.00 $385.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $357.00 $356.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $435.00 $435.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Outperform $440.00 $450.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $424.00 $426.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Hold $390.00 $395.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Announces Hold $395.00 - Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Announces Sell $300.00 - Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Buy $450.00 $520.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $435.00 $507.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $450.00 $500.00 Kelly Crago Citigroup Lowers Neutral $345.00 $375.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $442.00 $500.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $335.00 $328.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $505.00 $550.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $385.00 $500.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $356.00 $404.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $300.00 $325.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $385.00 $475.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $395.00 $500.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $435.00 $450.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $420.00 $430.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Outperform $450.00 $500.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $380.00 $425.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $448.00 $552.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $500.00 $522.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $430.00 $500.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ulta Beauty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ulta Beauty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Ulta Beauty's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ulta Beauty

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and more than 600 individual brands. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Ulta Beauty: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ulta Beauty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.88% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ulta Beauty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ulta Beauty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.44%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Ulta Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.82.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

