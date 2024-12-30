Cannabis In 2025: Inside America's Social, Economic, Wellness Transformation

As 2025 dawns, a cultural revolution is blooming across the United States, with cannabis emerging as a transformative force among all sectors of society. Once relegated to the shadows of illegality and stigma, cannabis now enjoys a prominent role in healthcare, industry and social life.

For the first time ever, the number of Americans who consume cannabis on a nearly daily basis surpassed the number of people who drink that often, a shift some 40 years in the making as marijuana is now legal in some form in nearly half of all U.S. states.

A Decades-Long Transformation

A recent Bloomberg Intelligence survey confirms this shift, revealing that 44% of Americans now favor cannabis over alcohol, a jump from 33% just a year ago, reported Marijuana Moment. This dramatic rise signals an evolution in societal attitudes, driven by wellness consciousness and a desire for alternatives to alcohol's negative health and social impacts.

Younger generations, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, are at the forefront of this change, although Baby Boomers are also joining the trend, attracted by marijuana’s therapeutic benefits.

Cannabis-derived products like CBD-infused beverages, topicals and edibles also dominate wellness markets, appealing to people of all ages.

The journey to mainstream acceptance has also been decades in the making, supported by numerous studies confirming that cannabis is far less harmful than alcohol. Cannabis legalization does not lead to increased fatalities on the road, according to a study using data sourced from the National Safety Council.

Read Also: Trump Is First ‘Republican President’ With A Pathway To Cannabis Reform, Says Former Adviser

Economic Ripples And Industry Adaptation

The economic impact of cannabis is undeniable. The U.S. legal cannabis market exceeded $30 billion in 2023, with projections suggesting it could reach $55 billion by 2030. States like California, Colorado and New York are leading the charge, fueling job creation and innovation. Ancillary industries, ranging from packaging to marketing, are thriving. Even alcohol companies are pivoting, investing in cannabis-infused beverages to remain competitive.

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY recently launched a series of products across its craft beer and beverage brands. The Canadian cannabis giant has been buying beer brands as part of its ongoing strategy to establish its presence in the U.S. One of its recent moves valued at $2 million was the purchase of four craft breweries from Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP.

Social And Policy Implications

Federal legalization remains contentious as the outgoing Biden administration failed to reschedule cannabis and remove it from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), which was promised to voters on a regular basis.

Now cannabis advocates are waiting to see what President-elect Donald Trump will do on that score. He too has said he'd reschedule cannabis.

Now Read:

Photo: MexChriss/Shutterstock.com