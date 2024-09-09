Trump Says He'll Reschedule Cannabis If Elected, Backs Marijuana Banking Reform And Florida's Amendment

Former President Donald Trump said that, if elected, he will federally reschedule cannabis, which would provide access to banking services for marijuana companies and open the doors to access to research, a promise the Biden-Harris administration made but has yet to fulfill.

"As President, we will continue to focus on research to unlock the medical uses of marijuana to a Schedule 3 drug, and work with Congress to pass common sense laws, including safe banking for state authorized companies, and supporting states rights to pass marijuana laws, like in Florida, that work so well for their citizens," Trump said Sunday night in a post of his platform, Truth Social.

He also repeated a statement he made over Labor Day weekend that he would be voting yes on the legislation to legalize adult use cannabis in Florida, known as Amendment 3, when it comes up for a vote on the Nov. 5 ballot. Trump, a Florida resident, is eligible to vote on the measure.

"As I have previously stated, I believe it is time to end needless arrests and incarcerations of adults for small amounts of marijuana for personal use," he posted. "We must also implement smart regulations, while providing access for adults, to safe, tested product. As a Floridian, I will be voting YES on Amendment 3 this November."

Following Trump’s Florida comments last week, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign attacked him for what they called "brazen flip-flopping" saying he was "just making things up" in an attempt to garner votes ahead of the November elections. Nationally, cannabis legalization has garnered up to 68% support among Democrats as well as Republicans.

Trump Says Create Responsible Laws In Florida

Trump noted that the Florida lawmakers needed to undertake legislation to ban public smoking “so we do not smell marijuana everywhere we go, like we do in many of the Democrat run Cities” and “ruin lives & waste Taxpayer Dollars arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them, and no one should grieve a loved one because they died from fentanyl laced marijuana.”

In May, the Florida Republican Party voted unanimously against the legalization amendment, arguing that Democrats were using it to further their political agenda. Since then, various Republican politicians have broken ranks and come out in support of legalizing cannabis. And now the tide is turning as Trump has joined the proponents of legal cannabis both in Florida and nationally,”whether people like it or not.”

Cannabis is definitely on the ballot in the 2024 elections.

