Alibaba Teams Up With Nvidia to Supercharge EVs for Chinese Automakers: Report

Alibaba Group Holding’s BABA cloud computing services unit tapped Nvidia Corp NVDA to boost the autonomous driving experience for Chinese smart vehicle owners like Li Auto Inc LI, Great Wall Motor Co GWLLY, Geely Auto’s ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding ZK and the EV unit of Xiaomi Corp XIACY.

China is currently grappling with U.S. advanced semiconductor sanctions, which have restricted its access to Nvidia and other chipmakers’ sophisticated artificial intelligence chips.

The U.S. chip companies opposed the U.S. move, citing the importance of China as a key semiconductor market. Alibaba has also voiced how the embargo has affected its AI endeavors.

Alibaba Cloud showcased a large multimodal model (LMM) solution for automotive applications that it co-developed with its intelligent cockpit solution provider Banma Network Technology and Nvidia at the Apsara Conference, SCMP reports.

Alibaba Cloud integrated Qwen’s portfolio of proprietary large language models (LLMs) with Nvidia’s Drive AGX Orin platform for autonomous vehicles. The new LMM solution will enable in-car voice assistants to offer recommendations, and execute voice commands SCMP cites Alibaba Cloud.

Nvidia and Alibaba Cloud look to Qwen LLMs to Nvidia’s Drive Thor, a centralized car computing platform.

Last week, Alibaba kicked off its Aspara Conference 2024, showcasing 100 open-source AI models catering to applications and sectors ranging from automobiles to gaming and science research.

Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba Group Holding’s stock has risen over 1% in the last 12 months as the weak domestic economy and geopolitical tensions bite.

Price Actions: BABA stock is up 0.85% at $89.04 premarket at last check Monday.

