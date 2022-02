Chinese automobile manufacturer Great Wall is China's market leader in the SUV and pickup truck segments. In 2020, it sold over 750,000 Hval SUVs, and is ranked number one brand in sales volume for the 11th year. It also sold nearly 230,000 pickup trucks, also ranked number one in sales volume for 23 consecutive years. China's domestic market accounts for more than 90% of Great Wall's revenue, with the balance coming from Russia, Australia, Chile, and Algeria, among others.