Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/3.8K
Div / Yield
0.47/1.87%
52 Wk
22.41 - 48.65
Mkt Cap
23B
Payout Ratio
35.87
Open
-
P/E
18.78
EPS
1.5
Shares
923.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Chinese automobile manufacturer Great Wall is China's market leader in the SUV and pickup truck segments. In 2020, it sold over 750,000 Hval SUVs, and is ranked number one brand in sales volume for the 11th year. It also sold nearly 230,000 pickup trucks, also ranked number one in sales volume for 23 consecutive years. China's domestic market accounts for more than 90% of Great Wall's revenue, with the balance coming from Russia, Australia, Chile, and Algeria, among others.

Great Wall Motor Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Great Wall Motor Co (GWLLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Wall Motor Co (OTCPK: GWLLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Great Wall Motor Co's (GWLLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Great Wall Motor Co.

Q

What is the target price for Great Wall Motor Co (GWLLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Great Wall Motor Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Wall Motor Co (GWLLY)?

A

The stock price for Great Wall Motor Co (OTCPK: GWLLY) is $24.855 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:28:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Wall Motor Co (GWLLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Great Wall Motor Co.

Q

When is Great Wall Motor Co (OTCPK:GWLLY) reporting earnings?

A

Great Wall Motor Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Great Wall Motor Co (GWLLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Wall Motor Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Wall Motor Co (GWLLY) operate in?

A

Great Wall Motor Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.