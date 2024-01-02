US Lawmakers Reconsider Medicaid Funding To Mental Health Institutions Amid Escalating Drug Crisis

Loading... Loading...

In a bid to curb the rising drug crisis and homelessness, U.S. legislators are reportedly contemplating reversing a longstanding rule that bars Medicaid from funding substance abuse treatment in mental health facilities. This development emerges amid public outcry over visible drug use, escalating overdose rates, and makeshift encampments in cities.

What Happened: Congress is reevaluating a six-decade-old rule that inhibits Medicaid from catering to individuals in mental health institutions, Politico reported on Monday. This reconsideration is largely driven by the persisting drug addiction and homelessness crises in the nation. The lawmakers suggest that the existing community-based care strategy has not adequately resolved these challenges.

The proposed measure, which has received the backing of public health proponents, aims to permit states to utilize Medicaid for covering up to a month of addiction treatment for patients in mental health facilities. The House passed this measure on Dec. 12, while the Senate Finance Committee approved a similar provision in November.

Although Republicans broadly concur with the proposed amendment, Democrats remain split. Critics fear that this move could trigger reinstitutionalization and sabotage attempts to amplify community-based services. Nonetheless, the proposal has gained momentum due to the urgent need to tackle the dual crises of drug addiction and homelessness.

Public health organizations, including the Treatment Advocacy Center and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, alongside state Medicaid directors, endorse the change, asserting that the prevailing policy has resulted in a dearth of psychiatric beds and discriminatory treatment of individuals grappling with mental illness and drug addiction.

Why It Matters: The mental health crisis in the U.S., as revealed in a Gallup survey in July 2023, has been a major concern, claiming a significant economic toll. Nearly 19% of U.S. workers rated their mental health as average or poor, leading to unplanned absences costing the U.S. economy $47.6 billion annually in lost productivity.

Furthermore, a technical glitch affecting automatic renewals led to a pause in Medicaid disenrollments in about 30 U.S. states in September 2023. This issue resulted in nearly 500,000 children and other individuals losing their insurance coverage.

