Seniors In Affluent California Town Want Local Cannabis Shop Rather Than Online, Mayor Refuses

Residents of a retirement community in the affluent town of Walnut Creek are urging local administrators to allow a local marijuana dispensary. The city lawmakers are, however, against the proposition, reported CBS News.

Though the city permitted HerbNJoy marijuana business to operate in 2020, the company can only deliver products, but not open a brick-and-mortar store.

"If that does not happen, it's extremely difficult to survive," Falguni Dave, a HerbNJoy owner told the outlet. "Customers want to come to you. They want to see your face. They want to talk to you, sit there and then, maybe, purchase a product.”

Renne Lee talked about how marijuana helps her. "It just helps with anxiety, pains, yeah -- life -- dealing with life and muscle movement." She added that cannabis helped her get off countless prescription medications.

This summer, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explored how cannabis decreases

seniors' reliance on prescription drugs.

What's The Problem?

"They can lobby all they want. We need somebody who wants to take on the business before it can be anything," said Walnut Creek's new mayor

Loella Haskew.

Among the biggest concerns are armed robberies of cannabis shops that have been occurring across California.

