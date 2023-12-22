Seniors In Affluent California Town Want Local Cannabis Shop Rather Than Online, Mayor Refuses

Residents of a retirement community in the affluent town of Walnut Creek are urging local administrators to allow a local marijuana dispensary. The city lawmakers are, however, against the proposition, reported CBS News.
Though the city permitted HerbNJoy marijuana business to operate in 2020, the company can only deliver products, but not open a brick-and-mortar store.
"If that does not happen, it's extremely difficult to survive," Falguni Dave, a HerbNJoy owner told the outlet. "Customers want to come to you. They want to see your face. They want to talk to you, sit there and then, maybe, purchase a product.”
Renne Lee talked about how marijuana helps her. "It just helps with anxiety, pains, yeah -- life -- dealing with life and muscle movement." She added that cannabis helped her get off countless prescription medications.
This summer, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explored how cannabis decreases
seniors' reliance on prescription drugs.
See Also: Pot Smoking Baby Boomers Are On The Rise, Why Are Scientists So Happy For Them? Hint: Benefits For The Aging Brain
What's The Problem?
"They can lobby all they want. We need somebody who wants to take on the business before it can be anything," said Walnut Creek's new mayor
Loella Haskew.
Among the biggest concerns are armed robberies of cannabis shops that have been occurring across California.
Photo: CNN Twitter
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don’t make that mistake again.
Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.
Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!
Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:
- 47.10% with $GTBIF
- 40.23% with $TCNNF
- 21.50% with $VFF
But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.
Don't miss out on the green rush!