Senior Cannabis Consumers' Balancing Act: Relief For Numerous Conditions Comes With Warnings... But What Doesn't?

As cannabis becomes more widely legalized and socially accepted, experts argue that discouraging its use, especially among seniors, is counterproductive. Some older adults have grown wary of pill-pushing doctors and are actively seeking alternatives to traditional prescription medications.

However, the long-standing stigma and warnings about cannabis have weakened the authority of medical experts in this field. That said, physicians emphasize the importance of open, unbiased discussions with patients to balance the potential benefits and risks of cannabis use.

The challenge in these discussions lies in the limited clinical research on cannabis in general and among older adults in particular. Existing studies on seniors tend to concentrate on potential concerns, such as a comprehensive review led by Dianna Wolfe at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, which paints a cautious picture. Wolfe linked senior cannabis use to increased mental health issues, cognitive impairment and accidents. The review calls for more research, as the results are not conclusive about the causation of these effects or the absence of medical benefits, reports the Washington Post.

Beware Of Strong Weed And Drug Interactions

Experts warn that marijuana's effects vary widely and they stress the need for caution and low dosing, especially with potent new products flooding the market. Another concern for seniors who take traditional medications is to be aware of potential drug interactions, a task that should be undertaken by their physicians.

Senior Weed Consumption On The Rise: Meanwhile, seniors are one of the fastest-growing populations of cannabis users in the U.S. As it turns out, many older adults have been consuming weed for decades. One study that examined cannabis use in adults aged 60 to 88 found that whole-plant cannabis did not harm cognition but rather the opposite. Older cannabis users, relative to non-users, had significantly greater neuronal communication between the cerebellum and hippocampus.

Studies also suggest that older adults, warnings notwithstanding, are using cannabis to remedy an array of conditions such as sleep issues, pain, inflammation and to activate their appetites.

A recent New York Times report looked at the uncertainty and desperation that fuels senior cannabis use, and how many are turning to it as a last resort for various ailments. Dr. Aaron Greenstein, a geriatric psychiatrist, said, "People are just desperate. They're willing to try anything."

The Times quoted another geriatric psychiatrist, Dr. Haley V. Solomon who shared that despite potential risks, many seniors report positive experiences with cannabis. "I have had dozens of patients who tell me that it has cured their various ailments."

Solomon, along with Greenstein, has written about the promise and risks of senior cannabis use.

“I think that it’s really important to listen to them, to acknowledge that and then to study it further," she added.

