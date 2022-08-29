Qualcomm Earns Legal Reprieve From EU Regulators Over Antitrust Ruling With An Apple Link

- EU antitrust regulators do not look to challenge a court ruling scrapping its €997 million ($991 million) penalty against U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc QCOM, Reuters reports.
- The regulators found it challenging to convince Europe's top court of the merits.
- In its June judgment, the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, said procedural irregularities had affected Qualcomm's rights of defense.
- Also Read: Key Takeaways From Amazon's Antitrust Case Settlement With EU Regulators; UK Watchdog Launches Similar Probe
- Judges also invalidated the Commission's analysis that payments made by Qualcomm to Apple Inc AAPL were anti-competitive because the regulator had not considered all the relevant facts.
- In 2018, the EU imposed the penalty for paying Apple to use only its chips and block out rivals like Intel Corp INTC
- The European Commission alleged Qualcomm engaged in anti-competitive practice between 2011 and 2016 by paying billions of dollars to Apple to use its chips in all its iPhones and iPads.
- EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager handed out billion-euro fines to Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google and opened investigations into Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Apple, and Meta Platforms Inc META as part of her crackdown on Big Tech.
- Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 1.23% at $136.88 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.