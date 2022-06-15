ñol

Qualcomm Wins EU Antitrust Lawsuit Which Has An Apple Connection

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 15, 2022 6:52 AM | 1 min read
  • Qualcomm Inc QCOM clinched victory against a €997 million ($1.05 billion) penalty slapped by EU antitrust regulators, Reuters reports.
  • The EU imposed the fine four years back for paying Apple Inc AAPL to use only its chips and block out rivals like Intel Corp INTC.
  • Also Read: Qualcomm Agrees To Work With Europe's Foundry Partners: Reuters
  • The European Commission alleged Qualcomm of engaging in anti-competitive practice between 2011 and 2016 by paying billions of dollars to Apple to use its chips in all its iPhones and iPads.
  • The General Court, Europe's second-highest, rejected the EU finding citing procedural irregularities.
  • Price Action: QCOM shares traded higher by 0.49% at $130.90 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsLegalTechMedia