Russia Fined These US Companies Over Data Privacy Breach

- A Moscow court penalized Amazon.com Inc AMZN owned video streaming service Twitch, social network Pinterest, Inc PINS, holiday rental company Airbnb, Inc ABNB, and United Parcel Service, Inc UPS for refusing to store Russian citizens' data in Russia, Reuters reports.
- Russia penalized Twitch by 2 million roubles ($37,700), Pinterest and Airbnb by 2 million roubles, and UPS by 1 million roubles.
- In late May, Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor opened administrative cases against the companies for allegedly violating personal data legislation.
- First-time offenders can get away with a penalty of 1-6 million roubles, Roskomnadzor said, which has also opened cases against Apple Inc AAPL.
- Russia penalized Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google 15 million roubles in June for repeatedly failing to comply with Russian legislation on data storage after handing it a 3-million-rouble penalty in 2021.
- Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, and more since Russia entered Ukraine on February 24.
- The U.S. Big Techs restricted services in Russia following the Ukraine invasion.
